Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.