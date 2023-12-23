Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

