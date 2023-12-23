Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

