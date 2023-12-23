Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $202,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.