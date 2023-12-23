Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

