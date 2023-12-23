Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

FOUR opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

