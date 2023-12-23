ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) versus Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Financial Contrast

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) and Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and Syra Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -196.31% N/A -85.14% Syra Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for ShiftPixy and Syra Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ShiftPixy presently has a consensus price target of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,260.66%. Given ShiftPixy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ShiftPixy is more favorable than Syra Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShiftPixy and Syra Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $17.13 million 0.18 -$33.63 million N/A N/A Syra Health $5.62 million 2.05 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Syra Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShiftPixy.

Summary

ShiftPixy beats Syra Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShiftPixy

(Get Free Report)

ShiftPixy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system. It primarily serves restaurant and hospitality service industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Syra Health

(Get Free Report)

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.