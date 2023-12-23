Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $277,394.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 521,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,475. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

SGHT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.67. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

