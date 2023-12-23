Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.39. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.