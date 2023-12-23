SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $528,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

