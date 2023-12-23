SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.73.

SLG opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

