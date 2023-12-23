SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

