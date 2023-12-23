SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

