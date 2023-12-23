SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

