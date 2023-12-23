SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

