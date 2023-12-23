SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

