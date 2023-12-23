Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

