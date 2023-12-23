Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Melius cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.