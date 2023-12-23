Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $204,504.72 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

