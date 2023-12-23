Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $204,504.72 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
