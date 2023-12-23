Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.86 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,973 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

