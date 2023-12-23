St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.