Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,060.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $952.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $956.53 and its 200 day moving average is $941.33. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

