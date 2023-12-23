Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.45 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

