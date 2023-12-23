Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $84.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.54.

MasTec stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

