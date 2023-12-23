Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $83.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Veralto stock opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.67. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

