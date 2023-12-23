Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $90.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

