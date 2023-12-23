StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

