StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
