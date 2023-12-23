StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neonode by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Investor AB grew its stake in Neonode by 821.4% during the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neonode by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neonode by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

