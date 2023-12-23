StockNews.com Lowers PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $936.49 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

