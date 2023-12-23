StockNews.com Lowers PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of PHI stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $936.49 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
