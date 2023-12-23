StockNews.com Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

