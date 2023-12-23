Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 213,278 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

HNDL stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.