Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,228,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,508,997 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

