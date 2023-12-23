SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 128,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.57.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.