SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $113.85.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

