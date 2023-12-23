SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 56,037 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 745,555 shares of company stock worth $1,687,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

