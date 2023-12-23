SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 126.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,908.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

