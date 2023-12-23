SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avis Budget Group

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.