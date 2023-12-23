Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,676,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,396,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,431 shares of company stock valued at $283,997. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 237.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

