Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.46.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $637,547. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.