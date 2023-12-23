Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 89,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,398,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

