Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFX opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

