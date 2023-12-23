Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

