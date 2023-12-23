The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $179,803.55 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,265 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $179,803.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

