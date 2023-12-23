The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $168,000.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Up 1.1 %

Andersons stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

