The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Beauty Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health
Beauty Health Stock Performance
Shares of SKIN opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $431.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beauty Health
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.