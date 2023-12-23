The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Beauty Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 226,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 924,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of SKIN opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $431.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.