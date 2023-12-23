The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

