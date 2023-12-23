The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $168.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE EXR opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

