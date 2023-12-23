The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $348.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

