The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Essex Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $348.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.