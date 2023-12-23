The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells $186,795.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SJM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

